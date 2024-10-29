Ariegeois

While they are famous for hunting hares, Ariegeois are also used on the trail of roe deer and wild boar.

About the Ariegeois

Ariegeois are hard-working dogs with plenty of intelligence and resilience, making them excellent hunting dogs. They have a cheerful, sociable character, underscored by unwavering loyalty.

With the physical characteristics of a scent hound, Ariegeois are famous for their skills and obedience, either alone or in a pack, and their agility on difficult terrain.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Intelligent / Sociable / Resilient / Obedient

Key facts

Enjoys training
Requires minimal grooming
Patient with children and other animals

Like & share this page