Australian Terrier

Essentially working dogs, Australian Terriers are also loyal and even-tempered enough to be excellent companions. These sturdy, low-set dogs are longer than they are high.

Lively, active and well-built, they very much exhibit the terrier temperament. Their harsh, untrimmed coat forms a clear ruff around the neck, extending to the breastbone. Their long, strong head contributes to a hardy, rugged appearance.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)