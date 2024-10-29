Austrian Black and Tan Hound

Their awesome aptitude for hard work in mountainous areas and the plains alike has earned Austrian Black and Tan Hounds a great reputation as scent hounds and bloodhounds.

About the Austrian Black and Tan Hound

Austrian Black and Tan Hounds are endowed with a fine nose, giving tongue for hare in particular with great confidence. These dogs are elegant movers that are able to cover a huge amount of ground.

Austrian Black and Tan Hounds are regarded as the true descendant of the Celtic Hound, although, as with all breeds of remote origins, there is no evidence for the breed until the mid-19th century. This is because controlled breeding did not commence until then. Nowadays, these are solidly built medium-sized dogs with elongated, supple bodies.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Austria
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Even-tempered / Calm / Hard-working

Key facts

Loves to hunt
Patient with children and other animals
Needs a lot of exercise
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page