Barbet
About the Barbet
Like all water dogs, Barbets, which are used to hunt wildfowl, are more than simply retrievers. They will locate and flush out game hiding in water vegetation, retrieving it after it has been shot.
They are not afraid of the cold and will enter the water regardless of the weather. Their favorite medium is water which they are wont to splash around in for work or for pleasure.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years
Sociable / Loving / Resilient
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Enjoys training
