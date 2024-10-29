Blue Gascony Basset

This is a hound used when hunting with guns and sometimes for coursing rabbits and hares, either alone or in a pack.
About the Blue Gascony Basset

The breed was reborn at the end of the 19th century under the instigation of some huntsmen from the West. Since then, its evolution has been constant both in the plan of necessary morphology improvement and in the preservation of the qualities of the dog "from the south" (Aiguille du Midi region).

These active, agile and lively scent hounds are industrious hunters with a sonorous voice that work very well in a pack. They are affectionate and cheerful companions that need to play energetically.

Breed Specifics

Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Loving / Alert / Friendly / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Patient with children and other animals
Requires moderate grooming
