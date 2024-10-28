Bavarian Mountain Hound

Bavarian Mountain Hounds are calm, well-balanced dogs that develop a strong relationship with their owners, while remaining aloof with strangers. All tracking and leash hounds are descended from primitive hunting dogs or Pointers.

These purebreds have a piercing voice and a very well-developed sense of smell on the hunt, following the trail of game of any size with great reliability. The most dependable, persistent dogs were originally selected from the pack to be used on the leash to pick up the trail of wounded game.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)