Belgian Shepherd Dog
Lightning fast? Certainly, when in motion they are able to suddenly change direction at full speed. Due to their exuberance and desire to guard and protect, they have a clear inclination to move in circles.
About the Belgian Shepherd Dog
The name Belgian Shepherd Dog is used to describe four distinct varieties – the long-haired Groenendael and Tervueren, the short-haired Malinois and the rough-haired Laekenois.
All four are well-balanced, medium-sized animals that blend elegance and power, with lean, strong muscles. They are hardy animals that are used to living outdoors and built to withstand the whims of Belgian weather.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Belgium
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Alert / Lively / Protective / Determined / Enthusiastic / Confident / Loving / Calm
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
