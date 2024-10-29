The name Belgian Shepherd Dog is used to describe four distinct varieties – the long-haired Groenendael and Tervueren, the short-haired Malinois and the rough-haired Laekenois.

All four are well-balanced, medium-sized animals that blend elegance and power, with lean, strong muscles. They are hardy animals that are used to living outdoors and built to withstand the whims of Belgian weather.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)