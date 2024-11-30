All you need to know about the breed

This very powerful breed may be a force physically but when it comes to their temperament, the Bernese Mountain Dogis a gentle giant. Their pleasant face mirrors the highly docile disposition found within. The breed is extremely attached to their owner—repeat, extremely attached—and although they can initially be standoff-ish with strangers, they do warm up quickly. Just look at those large and tender eyes! One thing is for sure: cuddling is never optional. With a history as a working dog on farms in the Swiss Alps, the Bernese Mountain Dog is very content when occupied. Don’t be shy about handing off the housework: this sturdy dog can handle most any rugged chore humans will give them, from hauling carts full of debris to dragging heavy items. What a great working partner! Their enjoyment of domestic life means puttering about the yard suits them just fine. A large size—the males can weigh up to 52 kilograms—means lounging around the house is welcome too.



The hardy Bernese Mountain Dog breed does best when in cold settings, and is not the dog to have in a southern or tropical locale. Their thick teddy bear-like coat is their hallmark, with its coloring of black on the body accented by a white chest and rust markings. A signature of the breed, as is their consistently contented face.