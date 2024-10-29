Black and Tan Coonhound

Black and Tan Coonhounds are even-tempered, sociable and placid canines that must be able to work closely with other dogs. Some individuals may be a little reserved, but they are never shy or vicious. Aggression toward humans or other dogs is highly undesirable. Attentiveness and friendliness are well-expressed in their face.

Black and Tan Coonhounds are first and foremost working dogs, trained to track raccoons on the ground by scent, forcing them to take refuge in the trees. Dogs of this American breed are not only up to the rigours of winter and summer, they can also handle the most difficult of terrains. Their aptitude and courage also make them well suited to tracking deer, bears, pumas and other large game.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)