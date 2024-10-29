Black Russian Terrier

Black Russian Terriers are powerful dogs of above-average size, with solid bones and muscles. This active – even extremely energetic – breed is hardy, well-balanced but lively, with an inclination toward strong defense.

This breed thrives on human contact and is very gentle when playing with children. They respond well to early training and are well-suited to agility activities and dog sports.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)