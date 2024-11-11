Border Terrier
Borders are undoubtedly all terrier. Nothing frightens these proud little dogs.
About the Border Terrier
Solidly built, well-balanced and full of energy, Border Terriers are fearless. This breed has all the behavioral traits of a working dog.
Prior to being recognized by The Kennel Club, Border Terriers often had to feed themselves, and only those that were natural hunters found themselves enough food. To a large extent, this explains the breed's character.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Playful
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Garden not essential
Needs little training
