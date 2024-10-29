Flanders Cattle Dog
Calm yet bold, the Flanders Cattle Dog is an intelligent, energetic dog.
About the Flanders Cattle Dog
The Flanders Cattle Dog was originally used to drive herds, as a draft animal and to churn butter. The modernization of farm equipment changed this and nowadays the Flanders Cattle Dog is used to guard farms and as a defense dog.
These strong-willed dogs do best with experienced owners who are able to devote time to their training and grooming needs.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Intelligent / Calm / Confident / Lively / Hard-working
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Requires moderate grooming
Gentle with children
