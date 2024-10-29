Bourbonnais Pointer

The Bourbonnais Pointer has a pear-shaped head, neither too light nor too heavy, and in perfect proportion to the body.

About the Bourbonnais Pointer

At home this breed is gentle and affectionate, but on the hunt its passion and intelligence enable it to easily adapt to the most varied of game and terrain. These dogs naturally search for smells above the ground, displaying a practical and precise aptitude for pointing.

The Bourbonnais is a short-haired medium-sized dog with a compact, muscular build that gives the impression of strength and power.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years
Loving / Intelligent / Quiet / Even-tempered / Hard-working

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Enjoys training
Requires outdoor space
