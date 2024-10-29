Saint Germain Pointer
About the Saint Germain Pointer
Saint Germain Pointers are pointers that are mainly used to hunt game birds, although other game animals are also occasionally within their remit. Highly sociable, well-balanced and affectionate with humans, Saint Germain Pointers like family life, but they are first and foremost hunters.
They prefer pheasant, partridge and woodcock, which they retrieve with great care. They are easy to train, although they do not like to be rushed.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years
Gentle / Sociable / Loving / Obedient
Key facts
Enjoys training
Requires moderate grooming
