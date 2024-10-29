Brazilian Terrier

These charming little Brazilians are first and foremost valuable companions, tasked with catching vermin and other jobs around large Brazilian farms.
About the Brazilian Terrier

Restless, lively, active and alert, these little terriers are friendly animals that get along well with their friends.

They are one of two internationally recognized Brazilian breeds, along with Filas. In terms of character, some of them are similar to Jack Russells.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Brazil

Size category: Small

Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years

Key facts

Training should start early
Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of exercise

