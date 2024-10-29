Briquet Griffon Vendeen

Dogs of this robust breed show a great deal of initiative and stamina. They must be able to pick up a cold trail, start game and drive. These are enthusiastic hunters that need a firm hand. This receptive and very determined medium-sized griffon is rather stocky and well-proportioned.

It is the only breed to have kept the "Briquet" name, which means medium-sized dog. The Count of Elva began a controlled breeding program before World War I to produce a smaller, improved version of the Great Griffon Vendeen.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)