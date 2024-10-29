Briquet Griffon Vendeen
About the Briquet Griffon Vendeen
Dogs of this robust breed show a great deal of initiative and stamina. They must be able to pick up a cold trail, start game and drive. These are enthusiastic hunters that need a firm hand. This receptive and very determined medium-sized griffon is rather stocky and well-proportioned.
It is the only breed to have kept the "Briquet" name, which means medium-sized dog. The Count of Elva began a controlled breeding program before World War I to produce a smaller, improved version of the Great Griffon Vendeen.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Alert / Lively / Friendly / Resilient / Independent / Intelligent
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires moderate grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
