Brussels Griffon
About the Brussels Griffon
Originating in Belgium as ratters, the Brussels Griffon soon became a much-loved house pet. Sometimes highly strung, sensitive and often the center of attention, this breed requires an owner who is prepared to devote their time fully to their new companion.
Although small, the Brussels Griffon is in no way a handbag dog, instead this sturdy breed enjoys agility and obedience training and often excels at performance sports.
Breed Specifics
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Intelligent / Even-tempered / Alert / Resilient / Loyal / Confident
Key facts
Needs moderate training
Garden not essential
Health condition
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
