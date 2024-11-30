All you need to know about the breed



The Bullmastiff is an unmistakable breed of dog: large, confident, and content. Call it good breeding or an act of nature, but this is a dog that takes it all in stride. The Bullmastif is a beloved family pet who has a strapping presence. At an average of 120 pounds (55kg) and equipped with a massive and muscular body, the breed is equal parts guard and adorer. Originating in mid-19th-century England, the dog was developed on the great estates in the countryside, their strong and courageous abilities well-suited to guarding game land against poachers. They are, as one might assume, a cross between the Bulldog and the Mastiff.

The Bullmastiff breed quickly earned a reputation for being large and in charge but also as an affectionate and docile dog, one that remains cherished by families today. Those with small children however should take care as a bulky breed like this could mistakenly send them for a tumble. As a resident canine, the breed must be well-socialized from the start. They are known to be dependable and warmhearted but a dog as large as the Bullmastiff needs firm discipline in order to develop correctly.

Graced with a compact physicality, the Bullmastiff is healthy but needs to be kept so. As part of the brachycephalic family, they possess a shortened nose and snout, and thus are prone to respiratory problems. Their heavy skeletal system is the … ahem ... biggest factor to keep in mind, as the support system for their substantial musculature. Obesity should be avoided as it increases the workload on joints. Make sure to feed them sound nutrition for a long and vibrant life. They’ll return the gesture with equal parts protection and devotion.