Majorca Shepherd Dog

Majorca Shepherd Dogs are big, but not overly, and of medium weight. They are all black or black with white markings on the breast, well-balanced, hardy, strong, muscular, robust and agile. There are two varieties of coat: the short hair, which is more common, and the long hair.

These very noble dogs recognize only one companion and have difficulty bonding with strangers. Intelligent, obedient, affectionate, very timid and reserved when young, they are uncommonly sensitive. A faithful companion to the end, they are courageous and quarrelsome.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)