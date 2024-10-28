Majorca Shepherd Dog
About the Majorca Shepherd Dog
Majorca Shepherd Dogs are big, but not overly, and of medium weight. They are all black or black with white markings on the breast, well-balanced, hardy, strong, muscular, robust and agile. There are two varieties of coat: the short hair, which is more common, and the long hair.
These very noble dogs recognize only one companion and have difficulty bonding with strangers. Intelligent, obedient, affectionate, very timid and reserved when young, they are uncommonly sensitive. A faithful companion to the end, they are courageous and quarrelsome.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 11-13 years
Confident / Loyal / Sensitive / Intelligent / Obedient / Loving / Resilient
Key facts
Makes a great watchdog
Gentle with children
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page