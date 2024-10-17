Coming from such a remote location far out in the Atlantic, it is probably no surprise that this Portuguese breed is very rare indeed. The hardy Cão Fila de São Miguel is an intelligent cattle dog that is much sought after by cattle farmers in its homeland because of physical attributes that allow it to work fiercely in all weathers.

These outstanding cattle dogs are also well-suited to guarding property and defending people. They are very assertive with strangers but docile with their owner. Highly intelligent and highly receptive, when driving dairy herds they will bite low to avoid damaging the udders.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)