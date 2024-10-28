Český Fousek
About the Český Fousek
Český Fouseks are members of a noble breed of medium-sized, wire-haired dogs, with a general look of endurance and force. These versatile pointers have inherited the qualities needed to work in the field, in the water and in the forest. They are easy to train and very devoted to their owners.
World War I and its consequences were responsible for the Český Fousek nearly dying out in the 1920's. The regeneration of the breed was implemented and the foundation was brought about by some of the original typical specimen from which the modern type of Český Fousek was evolved by planned breeding.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Assertive / Alert / Independent / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Even-tempered / Resilient
Key facts
Patient with children and other animals
Requires moderate grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page