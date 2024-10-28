French White and Black Hound

Dogs of this breed are highly valued in many roebuck packs, due to their industriousness and reliability. Distinguished and well-proportioned, they have a fine nose and a good voice.

These are friendly canines that form close relationships with humans and are able to live peacefully in kennels. Their alert nature has earned them a reputation as excellent watchdogs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)