French Tricolor Hound
About the French Tricolor Hound
The French Tricolor Hound is a happy blend of the Great Anglo-French Tricolor, Poitevin Hound and Billy dog breeds. The aim was to produce a hound with less English blood to hunt deer and wild boar in packs.
These are large pack hounds with an elegant, muscular appearance. The French Tricolor Hound make strong athletes that perform at a very high level.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Independent / Lively / Hard-working
Key facts
Makes a great watchdog
Requires outdoor space
