Danish-Swedish Farmdog

This solid, typically Scandinavian breed has plenty of skills, with good potential in fields as diverse as search and rescue in disaster areas, and driving and herding cattle.

The morphology of Danish-Swedish Farmdogs is reminiscent of some of the greatest of the terriers, including Jack Russells and fox terriers. These are versatile dogs that can perform diverse jobs such as guarding property, catching rats and providing companionship.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)