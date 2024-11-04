German Rough-Haired Pointer
About the German Rough-Haired Pointer
Hair is unsurprisingly a distinctive breed characteristic of German Rough-Haired Pointers, which sport a moderate beard on the face, and eyebrows that are bushy and strong, giving these powerful dogs a rather fierce appearance.
All told though, German Rough-Haired Pointers are well-balanced, calm animals. Hardy and brave, they are always in control and never display shyness.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Even-tempered / Confident / Calm / Resilient
Key facts
Loves to hunt
