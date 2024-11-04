Dutch Shepherd

Affectionate, obedient, very loyal and confident, Dutch Shepherds are undemanding and bursting with stamina. Add constant alertness to the mix and you have the very definition of a sheepdog. Dutch Shepherds are members of the family of Dutch sheepdog breeds that also includes the Schapendoes and the Saarloos Wolfdog. Experts say that they were originally crossed with their Belgian cousin, which has a similar physiognomy, varieties and aptitudes.

Nowadays, Dutch Shepherds are recognized as working dogs. Their bravery, courage, hardiness and indefatigability are much appreciated. This breed has character in spades from a very early age, so a firm hand will be a requisite. Once it has been properly educated and socialized, you will be astonished by what your dog is capable of.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)