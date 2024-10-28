English Setter
English Setters are peak performance dogs.
About the English Setter
English Setters are medium-sized, elegant dogs, which has helped the breed win over admirers across the world. These family dogs are mild-mannered, loving and sociable.
Active and highly skilled hunters, they are exceptionally friendly dogs with a very gentle character. They will be happy to take part in almost any physical activity, from long walks to endurance and agility.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Lively / Friendly / Loving
Key facts
Needs a lot of training
Requires outdoor space
Requires a lot of grooming
