English Setter

English Setters are medium-sized, elegant dogs, which has helped the breed win over admirers across the world. These family dogs are mild-mannered, loving and sociable.

Active and highly skilled hunters, they are exceptionally friendly dogs with a very gentle character. They will be happy to take part in almost any physical activity, from long walks to endurance and agility.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)