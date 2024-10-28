Entlebuch Cattle Dog

As well as their traditional aptitude as herders, Entlebuch Cattle Dogs are now also recognized for their outstanding qualities as utility dogs.
About the Entlebuch Cattle Dog

Traditionally utilized to drive and guard livestock and watch over the farmstead, nowadays Entlebuch Cattle Dogs are recognized as versatile working and family dogs. These compact dogs have the same tricolor coat as other Swiss mountain and cattle dogs.

A very agile and active breed, this dog has won over admirers with its open, alert and gentle expression.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Switzerland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-15 years
Alert / Lively / Confident / Gentle / Loyal / Friendly / Intelligent

Key facts

Makes a great family dog
Requires outdoor space
Requires minimal grooming

