Finnish Lapphund

Finnish Lapphunds are alert, brave, calm and dedicated dogs with a reputation for calmness and reliability.

About the Finnish Lapphund

Finnish Lapphunds are a little below average size, but robustly built. Slightly longer than they are tall at the withers, they have a long, thick coat and erect ears. As their name suggests, Finnish Lapphunds originate from Lapland where they were traditionally put to work herding reindeer.

Now though, their friendly personality and strong desire to please make them excellent family pets who, thanks to their loyal, loving nature, form strong bonds with their owners.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Finland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Intelligent / Calm / Friendly / Loyal

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Makes a great family dog
Needs little training
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page