Frisian Water Dog

Frisian Water Dogs are quiet, strong-willed animals that are aloof with strangers, making them ideal guard dogs. These powerful water dogs are suited to various disciplines.

They specialize in otters in marshland, but prove just as good trapping moles and other pests in gardens. As a result of their temperament, they prefer to deter rather than act. Most Frisian Water Dogs are found in their homeland, although some nowadays live in the United States and other parts of Europe.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)