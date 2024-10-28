German Spitz
About the German Spitz
The German Spitz is the ancestor of most of the spitz-type breeds recognized today. Their beautiful coat with abundant undercoat is one of their most captivating features, especially the mane-like collar and bushy tail.
The five varieties of German Spitz are known separately as the Toy Spitz, Miniature Spitz, Medium Spitz, Giant Spitz, and Wolfspitz. In non-German-speaking countries Wolfspitz are known as Keeshonds and Toy Spitz as Pomeranians.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-16 years
Loving / Lively / Loyal / Alert / Confident / Resilient
Key facts
Needs little training
Makes a great guard dog
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page