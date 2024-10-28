Glen of Imaal Terrier

At birth, the puppies may be blue, wheaten, or reddish. Those of a lighter color generally have an inky blue mask. They may also have a blue streak along the back, and on the tail and ears.

About the Glen of Imaal Terrier

Like all other terriers, these small, tenacious dogs were bred to hunt badgers and foxes, and to keep the rat population to the minimum. In time, they have become gentle family dogs, although the breed is still one of the least common and least well known.

Although they have a spot on The Kennel Club's list of vulnerable native breeds, these tough little terriers are slowly making a comeback, thanks in no small part to their natural charm and aptitude for family life.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Ireland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years
Calm / Gentle / Lively / Agile / Playful / Enthusiastic / Loyal / Loving

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
Makes a great family dog
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page