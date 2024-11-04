Gordon Setter

Gordon Setters are intelligent, able, and dignified dogs that are bold, sociable, gentle-natured, and calm.

About the Gordon Setter

This breed is a real field hunter. Handsome, calm, and intelligent dogs with a thoughtful expression and even temper, Gordon Setters are extremely loyal to their families.

Given the breed's hunting background, the Gordon requires a lot of exercise and is never happier than when playing fetch or learning new tricks.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Intelligent / Confident / Loving / Even-tempered

Key facts

Requires a lot of grooming
Needs little training
Needs a lot of physical and mental exercise
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page