Renowned for their athleticism and acute sight, the Greyhound has been a favorite in Britain since the Middle Ages. A law passed at this time stated that only royalty and nobility could hunt with the prestigious dogs.
Intelligent, affectionate and calm, these low maintenance dogs are happy to spend their day relaxing with their human families. They are best suited to owners who understand the unique needs of Greyhounds.
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Intelligent / Gentle / Loving / Even-tempered
Requires outdoor space
Makes a great family dog
