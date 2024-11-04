Fawn Brittany Griffon
About the Fawn Brittany Griffon
On the hunt, this breed shows bravery, willingness, tenacity, and industry. Fawn Brittany Griffons are efficient, hard-working dogs, but they are also capable of rallying.
Although they may be relatively independent and driven by hunting instinct, they enjoy training. When led properly, they are obedient dogs who form strong bonds with their human companions.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-14 years
Loving / Sociable / Even-tempered
Key facts
Enjoys training
Requires outdoor space
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
