The Griffon Nivernais is an outstanding hunter. Its bravery and initiative are very practical in small packs on wild boar hunts, which it can be easily taught to track. These dogs can be a little headstrong and independent, however, so they should be brought to heel from a very early age.

The Griffon Nivernais has a very distinctive tousled coat with beard. A particularly friendly companion, it is a very hardy, robust breed, with clean legs and muscles built more for stamina than for speed.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)