Hellenic Hound

Hellenic Hounds are very hardy dogs that hunt alone or in packs. They can work in most any terrain, from plains to mountains, even the most impractical, such as rocky crags. As scent hounds they have a well-developed sense of smell and a resonant, harmonious voice. Those in the know praise their even character and stamina.

These are medium-sized hounds with a black and tan coat of short hair, which has a long history in its homeland. They likely descend from local dogs that mixed with hounds imported from the rest of Europe. Hunting remains the most important use in Greece and Hellenic Hounds must be fearless in the face of wild boar weighing well over 200lbs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)