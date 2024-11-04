Hellenic Hound
About the Hellenic Hound
Hellenic Hounds are very hardy dogs that hunt alone or in packs. They can work in most any terrain, from plains to mountains, even the most impractical, such as rocky crags. As scent hounds they have a well-developed sense of smell and a resonant, harmonious voice. Those in the know praise their even character and stamina.
These are medium-sized hounds with a black and tan coat of short hair, which has a long history in its homeland. They likely descend from local dogs that mixed with hounds imported from the rest of Europe. Hunting remains the most important use in Greece and Hellenic Hounds must be fearless in the face of wild boar weighing well over 200lbs.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Loving / Assertive / Alert / Independent / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Quiet / Even-tempered / Resilient
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Needs a lot of exercise
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page