About the Hygenhund
Hygenhunds are particularly uncommon, especially outside of Norway, where they are bred for very specific conditions.
Hygenhunds are medium-sized scent hounds of solid and compact rectangular build and firm back. First produced in the 19th century from various hounds, including German ones, this is a very Norwegian breed.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Loving / Obedient / Loyal
Key facts
Training should start early
Requires outdoor space
