The Norwegians take great care to protect the purity of the breed and breeding conditions are very rigorous to ensure Hygenhunds retain all the qualities sought after by the country's hunting fraternity.

Hygenhunds are particularly uncommon, especially outside of Norway, where they are bred for very specific conditions.

Hygenhunds are medium-sized scent hounds of solid and compact rectangular build and firm back. First produced in the 19th century from various hounds, including German ones, this is a very Norwegian breed.

Country: Norway
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Loving / Obedient / Loyal

Requires minimal grooming
Training should start early
Requires outdoor space
