Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier

Wheaten Terriers are powerful dogs of respectable size that were used on small farms to kill vermin and other jobs. They were long used for hunting badgers and otters - a tough job.

Spirited and game, good tempered, very affectionate and loyal, very intelligent, Wheatens are great friends and wonderful defenders, without a drop of aggression. Wheatens most likely belong to the oldest of the four Irish terrier breeds. They can be traced back at least two centuries, based on texts that mention "soft-haired" dogs.

The breed has gradually gained in popularity since then and is now spread throughout the world, although the overall population is fairly low. These hardy, active, short-coupled dogs are well built to the extent that they give the impression of possessing strength.

Country: Ireland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Even-tempered / Loving / Loyal / Intelligent / Protective

Makes a great guard dog
Requires moderate grooming
Patient with children and other animals
