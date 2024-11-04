Jagd Terrier
About the Jagd Terrier
Jagd Terriers are perfect working terriers. Still essentially bred by hunters, these versatile dogs are especially suited to hunting underground and as flushing dogs.
They are brave, diligent, and tenacious, full of life and reliable. Compact and well proportioned, Jagd Terriers are sociable and obedient animals that are neither aggressive nor fearful.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Assertive / Determined / Loyal / Loving
Key facts
Patient with children and other animals
Requires minimal grooming
