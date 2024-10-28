Kerry Blue Terrier
A wonderful balance of high class and composure, Kerry Blue Terriers are superb guard dogs that show great loyalty to members of their human family.
About the Kerry Blue Terrier
Their ancestors were originally used to attack otters in deep waters, flush badgers and hunt common vermin.
Kerry Blue Terriers are upstanding and well-proportioned. From their elegant appearance to their extraordinarily supple movements, Kerry Blues are terriers from head to tail and everything in between.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Ireland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loyal / Alert / Enthusiastic
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loyal / Alert / Enthusiastic
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Makes a great guard dog
Needs little training
Makes a great guard dog
Needs little training
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page