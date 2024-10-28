Kooikerhondje

This outstanding water dog is an old breed with a history going back to the 17th century, although it almost disappeared completely.

About the Kooikerhondje

Kooikerhondjes are a very energetic sporting dog still used today in duck decoys. They have shiny coats with bold colors, and are beautifully feathered.

Cheerful but not noisy, these spaniels are very dependent on the people they live with. They are characterized by sociability, gentleness, and constant alertness.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: The Netherlands
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Calm / Lively / Agile / Confident / Loving / Alert / Quiet / Loyal / Friendly / Hard-working

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Needs little training
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page