Kuvasz
Kuvaszs are very brave, fearless Hungarian dogs who are unwaveringly loyal to their owners.
About the Kuvasz
The Kuvasz is a large, strong, confident dog, used in their native Hungary as sheepdogs. They have thick, white, wavy coats that protect them from harsh weather.
Kuvaszs are reserved with strangers and they are famed for their ability as guard dogs, protecting property, valuables and people.
Breed Specifics
Country: Hungary
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Alert / Confident / Protective / Loyal / Loving / Lively / Independent / Resilient
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of training
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
