Lagotto Romagnolo
About the Lagotto Romagnolo
No longer having the hunting instinct, they are not distracted from their work by the smell of game. Lagottos are obedient, undemanding, alert, and affectionate dogs that grow very attached to their owner and are easy to train. They are also very good companion dogs, well suited to guard duties.
The coat requires particular care. The topcoat and especially the undercoat are waterproof and tend to felt without a full clipping at least once a year.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-17 years
Hard-working / Independent / Enthusiastic / Loving / Loyal / Alert
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Needs little training
