Maremma and the Abruzzes Sheepdog
About the Maremma and the Abruzzes Sheepdog
Maremma and the Abruzzes Sheepdogs are big and powerfully built, of hardy, somewhat rustic, appearance yet majestic and distinctive.
Brave guard dogs of this breed display great courage, purpose, and judgment in their main job of guarding and defending livestock and property in general. While proud, Maremma and the Abruzzes Sheepdogs grow devoted to their human companions.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Loving / Calm / Intelligent / Gentle
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Enjoys training
