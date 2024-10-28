Montenegrin Mountain Hound
The first standard was published back in 1924, when the breed was still known as the Yugoslavian Mountain Hound. In 1997, the F.C.I. recognized the breed's new name after the break-up of the Yugoslav state.
About the Montenegrin Mountain Hound
Montenegrin Mountain Hounds are well-balanced dogs that grow very attached to their master or mistress, making them reliable companions.
The Montenegrin's kinship with other Balkan hounds is indisputable. In the past, it was sometimes known as the Black Hound.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Montenegro
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Calm / Gentle / Loyal / Even-tempered
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Gentle with children
Requires outdoor space
