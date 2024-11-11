Remarkably agile, and also excellent at watch and alarm duties, they are very good at sniffing out narcotics.

The Mudi has a relatively short, smooth coat on their head and legs, while the rest of their body has a longer, wavy or slightly curled coat. This loving breed can be kept indoors without a problem, and they are endearing family dogs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)