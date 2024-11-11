Norwegian Lundehund
About the Norwegian Lundehund
Norwegian Lundehunds are rectangular Spitz-type dogs of fairly light, supple build. Alert, energetic, and active, Norwegian Lundehunds are perfectly designed to hunt puffins in rocky fjords and along seaboards.
They hail from the Lofoten Islands, which are located opposite the town of Bodø, north of the Arctic Circle. These small dogs were specially bred for puffin hunters. The population fell drastically after the practice was banned. The modern-day breed is based on just five individuals, which explains their remarkable homogeneity.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Alert / Lively / Loyal
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of training
