Spanish Pointers are good-sized, short-haired dogs with a well developed head, hanging ears, a compact torso and solid legs. Almost square in build, they need to be well-proportioned and harmonious when standing and moving.

The Spanish Pointer is a hardy breed that can work on any type of terrain, hunting any type of game. Spanish Pointers are obedient, solid and, above all, endowed with a keen sense of smell and excellent hunting skills, thanks to their calm and assurance on the trail, and their impeccable pointing and retrieving.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)