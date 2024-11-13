Petit Brabancon

Given their sensitivity, these dogs do not respond well to harsh training and can often be seen to be a little moody if they are displeased.

They are excellent companion dogs and develop very close bonds with their owners. Despite their small stature they require a moderate amount of exercise per day. Some terrier-like traits make them very adventurous dogs who like to explore their surroundings. Large, secure gardens are recommended for this breed.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)